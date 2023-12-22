Metzingen police detained a group of Ukrainians after a scandal in a store

In Germany, citizens of Ukraine found themselves in a cold cellar after a scandal over allegedly counterfeit money. The publication “Strana.ua” writes about this in Telegram-channel with reference to the injured Ukrainian.

A man named Nikolai said that he and his wife and friends were victims of “arbitrariness of the German police” in the city of Metzingen. The company got into a dispute with a store clerk who said that their payment money turned out to be “something different,” after which the bills were handed over to the bank for verification.

“Suddenly, about 15 police officers appeared, they “broke” us, put everyone in handcuffs and took us to the station to “clarify the circumstances,” Nikolai said. According to him, the detainees were taken down to the basement, everyone was stripped down to their underwear, fingerprints were taken, and photographs were taken. They had to spend the night in a cold room, “where they simply threw a mattress on the floor and gave them a thin sheet.”

A Russian-speaking woman was called in response to the demand for an interpreter, and the police ignored the Ukrainians’ request to contact a lawyer and the consulate. The situation was resolved the next day, when the police reported that everything was in order with the money and there were no counterfeits among them.

“In general they treated us like terrorists. I haven’t seen such rudeness and arbitrariness for a long time,” the Ukrainian complained.

