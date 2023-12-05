Bundeswehr deputy Kiesewetter: Ukrainians must return to their homeland to the front

The European Union (EU) should encourage Ukrainian male refugees to return to their homeland to help their compatriots at the front and in the rear. This was stated by Bundeswehr deputy from the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) Roderich Kiesewetter, reports Telegram-channel “Country Politics”.

According to Kiesewetter, there are more than 600 thousand Ukrainian men evading military service in the EU – in Germany alone there are 220 thousand of them, from which more than 10 divisions can be assembled.

“And this, of course, would help alleviate the situation of the soldiers on the front line. They would also help the homeland in supporting the Red Cross, clearing rubble, fire service, and civic support. So we Germans must also appeal to young Ukrainians capable of military service. The European Union must do this too,” he said.

Earlier it became known that Germany is seeking to reduce its contribution to the European Peace Fund (EPF) for military assistance to Ukraine. It is noted that Germany insists that the supply of military equipment be fully counted within the framework of certain contributions agreed upon by EPF member countries.