German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said that the Russian ambassador was summoned to the department. Germany has declared two diplomats of the Russian Federation persona non grata, reports RIA News…

“The ambassador was informed that two members of the diplomatic staff of the Russian embassy are being declared undesirable,” the minister said. Interfax… Who exactly is in question is not specified.

According to information TASS, Russians have not yet been officially declared persona non grata. This decision is related to the verdict in the case of the citizen of Georgia Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, who was killed in 2019.

Earlier today, on December 15, the representative of the High Court of Berlin, Lisa Yani, admitted that the German authorities may agree to extradite Vadim Sokolov (Krasikov) to Russia, who was convicted of the murder of Khangoshvili. She stressed that this is possible in theory, although the Supreme Court does not have the competence to make such decisions.

Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen of Chechen origin, was shot in the head in Berlin on 23 August 2019. Killed – a former field commander who fought against Russia during the second Chechen war on the side of Shamil Basayev’s militants.