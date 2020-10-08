D.he image of China in Germany has deteriorated significantly over the past twelve months. According to a recent study by the American Pew Research Center, 71 percent of Germans now have a negative image of the country. That is 17 percentage points more than a year ago, and it is also the worst value since the surveys began 18 years ago. Similar trends can be observed in the other 13 industrialized countries in which the Pew researchers asked about attitudes towards China. In eight of them, skepticism about China has risen to an all-time high. The image of China is still most positive in Spain and Italy.

In contrast, the loss of image is particularly great in Australia, where negative ratings rose by 24 points to 81 percent within a year. This is probably related to the economic penalties that Beijing imposed on Australian companies after the government in Canberra campaigned for an independent investigation into the causes of the corona pandemic. The controversy over this peaked before the World Health Organization General Assembly in May, while the Pew telephone interviews took place between June and August.





The researchers attribute China’s bad reputation, among other things, to its handling of the corona virus. At the same time, they point out that America’s disease control is rated significantly worse. Although there have been almost no new infections in China for weeks and travel and partying are now almost unrestricted, its corona balance is rated as bad by 61 percent of those surveyed in the 14 countries.

This is in clear contrast to the testimony that the Chinese people give their government in the fight against the disease. The contrast to the self-portrayal of Xi Jinping, who said in a speech in September, is even greater: “With its practical measures, China has helped to save the lives of tens of millions of people around the world.” China’s fight against the epidemic has “completely demonstrated the clear superiority of the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and the socialist system of our country ”. It is presumably also such howls of triumph that contributed to Xi Jinping being rated even worse than his country in the Pew study. In Germany, for example, 78 percent of those surveyed say that they do not trust the head of state to do the right thing on global issues.

Diplomatic hardship

Other reasons for the growing skepticism towards China are likely to be the crackdown on the protest movement in Hong Kong and the suppression of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. The confrontation with the United States is also likely to play a major role, as it has also sharpened Europe’s view of the security policy challenges emanating from China. Beijing has fueled this skepticism with provocative propaganda videos simulating an invasion of Taiwan and a bombing of American troops in Guam. Last but not least, the demonstratively confrontational demeanor of individual Chinese ambassadors is significant, which is described in Beijing as “wolf warrior diplomacy” and which is well received by the Chinese population.

For a long time there have been voices in China warning of the negative effects of such diplomatic battles. The Vice President of the China Institute of International Studies, a think tank for the State Department recently wrote in an essay: “Although China has done well in the fight against the pandemic, it is a strategic misconception to see this as a historic opportunity for China’s rise. If we let populism and extreme nationalism run wild, the international community could misinterpret it as a China-first strategy ”.

Yuan Nansheng went on to write: “Making all sides your enemy is the worst of all diplomatic strategies.” He should see himself confirmed by the Pew study. However, there is still little evidence that international criticism has made the leadership feel obliged to adopt a more moderate foreign policy. Rather, it seems to see an opportunity to assert its interests even more confidently in the fact that China has coped with the pandemic significantly better economically than other industrialized countries. This in turn agrees with the assessment of the Pew study: Despite the negative attitudes towards China, a majority of Europeans consider China to be the most important economic power in the world.

Meanwhile, Chinese propaganda is making every effort to paint a different picture of China’s soft power. In September, the state media announced, citing a study by the London-based market research institute Kantar Group, “China’s national reputation continues to improve”. That is the result of surveys in 22 countries. It was not said which states are involved.