The Russian Sputnik V vaccine is being tested by the European Medicines Agency. This was told in the press service of the German Cabinet of Ministers following a conversation between the leaders of Russia, France and Germany. RIA News…

According to the Cabinet, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation with the coronavirus pandemic and opportunities for cooperation in the field of vaccines, which depend on the assessment of Sputnik V. “This assessment is carried out in accordance with the same standards that apply to all other vaccines,” they explained.

Earlier it was reported that Vladimir Putin phoned Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron. Among other things, the issue of registration in the European Union of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V was raised. In addition, the topic of possible supplies and joint production of the drug in the EU countries was discussed.