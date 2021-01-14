German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a press conference on November 5, 2018 in Berlin. Illustrative photo. (TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP)

A few months ago it was thought that a woman would succeed a woman in Germany, when Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, nicknamed AKK, once led the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) but threw in the towel. So there is now three men at the start line.

The first, who starts off slightly favorite, is an old rival of Angela Merkel: Friedrich merz, 65 years. Liberal in economics, conservative on social issues, he embodies the right wing of the CDU. With a dry, square face, he has charisma and could bring back to the ranks of the party some voters tempted by the far right.

The second is as round as Merz is square: Armin Laschet, 59 years old. It is about a faithful of Angela Merkel. With his smiling face, he embodies a moderate center-right line. But many criticize him for his groping handling of the Covid-19 epidemic as president of the North Rhine-Westphalia region.

Finally, the third, which could take the chestnuts out of the fire, is Norbert Röttgen, 55 years. A foreign policy specialist, he led a dynamic, active campaign on social networks. It promises feminization and rejuvenation of the party. The result of the electronic vote of the CDU delegates is therefore scheduled for Saturday 16 January.

However, it is a bit like in The three Musketeers, there is a 4th man, even a 5th. Normally, the boss of the CDU is called to be the party’s candidate in the elections next September. With great chances of becoming chancellor, since the CDU is leading in the polls. But this time it’s not sure. There are two d’Artagnans behind the scenes.

The first, is much younger, that is Jens Spahn, 40 years. This is the current Minister of Health. He has a generally positive image given the good management of the epidemic in Germany, at least until mid-December. On paper, the CDU can dissociate the function of party leader from that of candidate for the elections. And Spahn, who is not a candidate for the party, could then have his chances to run for Merkel’s succession.

The second d’Artagnan is Markus Söder. He is not a member of the CDU. He heads the Land of Bavaria and the CSU, the CDU’s sister party in the region. Söder is a popular figure in Germany. He too can therefore hope to be invested in the elections at national level by the CDU, even though he does not lead Angela Merkel’s party. In short, there is suspense!

In any case, the succession will be very difficult. September 26, the date announced for the elections, the country will turn a page of 16 years with Angela Merkel as leader. Succeeding Mutti (Mom) as many Germans call her, promises to be very complicated. She knew how to cement her party. The CDU owes him its current level in the polls (36%). The moment it will fade, this level will be difficult to maintain. Other parties, in particular the Greens (between 19 and 20% today) are certainly betting on this.