Thousands of people across Germany took to the streets to participate in Easter marches calling for an end to arms supplies to Ukraine and a peaceful resolution to the conflict. This was reported on April 8 by the TV channel NDR.

In total, more than 100 demonstrations are held in the country. In Hannover, about 1.1 thousand people joined the Easter march. They called for a non-violent settlement in Ukraine and negotiations.

“We will deliver combat bombers, warships, maybe even soldiers, and we will be on the verge of a third world war, which will also be fought with nuclear weapons. This spiral of escalation must be stopped immediately,” theologian Margo Kessman said during the demonstration.

An unusual action also took place in the German commune of Unterlus. About 60 people gathered in the Bürgerpark near the plant of the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall. Lectures will be held during the event, and participants will be invited to join discussion groups.

The fact that one of the main topics of the Easter marches in Germany will be a peaceful settlement in Ukraine was reported by the Die Welt newspaper on April 4. It is noted that last year, from several hundred to several thousand people came out for Easter in many cities of the country.

Earlier, on March 29, Reuters reported that the German government plans to increase financial support for Kyiv by €12 billion. The funds will be allocated to Ukraine for military purposes.

Prior to this, on March 26, hundreds of people supported a demonstration against the supply of weapons to Ukraine, which took place in Amsterdam. According to the organizers’ plans, such actions will be held every month throughout the year.

On March 12, more than 2,000 people took to the streets of the Spanish city of Bilbao as part of a march in support of Russia. The protesters expressed their position against the NATO strategy, military support for Kyiv and the increase in the military budgets of the EU countries. They demanded the redistribution of these resources to other, more important areas for people.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow, for its part, sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.