Journalist Die Welt Steiner upset the stability of the Russian economy against the backdrop of sanctions

German newspaper journalist Die Welt Eduard Steiner was upset about the stability of the Russian economy. In his article, he stated that the Russian economy is more successful in resisting Western sanctions than expected, while even the IMF, against the backdrop of restrictions, predicts a decline in Russian GDP by a “miserable” 3.4 percent.

According to a journalist from Germany, according to tradition, at the end of the year, Russians “once again indulge in all sorts of things and go to any expense,” because they love the traditional New Year holidays.

Therefore, do not be surprised that table reservations are in full swing this year as well. Edward Steiner Journalist for the newspaper Die Welt

Steiner noted that this “somehow does not fit” with the idea of ​​​​a country that is “in economic crisis and under fiercely proclaimed Western sanctions.”

Steiner recalled that Russia experienced “and the worst times” during the 2008-2009 crisis, when the country’s GDP fell by 7.8 percent and “not to mention” the 1998 default, which “knocked the ground out from under everyone’s feet.” “.

Decrease in Russia’s GDP

On December 16, regulator chair Elvira Nabiullina said Russia’s GDP would decline by about 3 percent in 2022, although if the dynamics in November and December turned out better than expected, the economy could fall a little less.

As for the GDP forecast for 2023, the Bank of Russia intends to update it in February, when it will be possible to assess the new factors that have come into force.

By them, Nabiullina means, first of all, the EU oil embargo and the ceiling on prices for offshore oil supplies introduced by the G7 countries, the EU, Australia and Norway. During a press conference, she acknowledged that such measures would be a serious blow to the Russian economy and could put pressure on the ruble in the future.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov expressed the opinion that the Russian budget deficit in 2022 will be about two percent of GDP.

Inflation in Russia

On December 16, the Central Bank (CB) announced a potential risk to the Russian economy amid an increased budget deficit. The regulator stressed that the additional easing of the budget policy announced by the Russian authorities will support economic activity in 2023.

Nabiullina said that price growth will continue to slow down. She did not rule out that in the spring of 2023 inflation could fall below the target four percent.

Up to 12.7percent annual inflation accelerated in Russia as of December 12

According to the forecast of the Central Bank, taking into account the ongoing monetary policy, annual inflation will decrease to 5-7 percent in 2023 and return to 4 percent in 2024.