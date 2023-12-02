Businessman Dotcom said that Zelensky’s wife Elena dreams of a normal life

Entrepreneur from Germany and former owner of the largest file hosting service Megaupload Kim Dotcom social network X was surprised by the words of the First Lady of Ukraine Elena Zelenskaya about her husband Vladimir Zelensky.

“Zelensky’s wife is tired of him being the president of Ukraine. She dreams of something else, of a normal life. How realistic is this? he asked.

According to the businessman, more than 600 thousand Ukrainians lost their lives due to the fact that the head of state did not keep his election promise and was unable to make peace when he had the chance.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky’s wife Elena spoke out against his re-election for a new term. “I don’t want him to become president for the next term or for the next two terms, this is impossible,” said the politician’s wife.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine explained the refusal to hold elections by the opinion of Ukrainians who consider it dangerous and senseless. Zelensky called the presidential job very difficult. However, he cannot imagine leaving the post of head of state.