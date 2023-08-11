Russian Ambassador to Germany Nechaev: German politicians are disappointed with the course of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev said that German politicians are disappointed with the course of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it he spoke out in an interview with Izvestia.

Nechaev stressed that in Germany they were upset by the stalling of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Politicians hope that the next “wunderwaffe”, that is, a miracle weapon, will affect the course of hostilities in Ukraine.

“They cannot understand why the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, trained according to NATO standards, equipped with modern Western equipment, using the intelligence of the countries of the alliance, despite endless attempts to break through the Russian defense lines, suffer huge losses and fail after failure on the battlefield,” he said.

Nechaev added that Russia opposes new arms supplies to Ukraine. Moscow is unhappy that Kyiv is turning into a testing ground for Western military equipment, as this prolongs the crisis and exacerbates its consequences.