Der Spiegel: Germany decided to seize Russian assets worth 720 million euros

German Prosecutor General Peter Frank wanted to recover hundreds of millions of euros from Russian funds. According to the German magazine Der Spiegel, the department filed a corresponding request with the court in Frankfurt am Main.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office plans to seize 720 million euros of frozen funds and replenish the state budget from Russian assets.

It became known whose funds may be subject to seizure

Funds from a subsidiary of the Moscow Stock Exchange, the National Settlement Depository (NSD), which is the main depository on the Russian stock market for the value of securities with access to the global financial system, can be seized. These funds are placed in the German subsidiary bank of JP Morgan.

It is known that in June of this year NSD came under EU sanctions, and its assets were frozen. In August last year, NSD appealed to the Court of Justice of the European Union (EC) in Luxembourg with a claim to overturn the imposed restrictions.

The collection of funds is planned allegedly due to an “attempt to violate the embargo”

According to German media reports, on the day NSD was added to the EU sanctions list, the depositary tried to withdraw funds from the German subsidiary bank to the Commerzbank account of another “subsidiary” of the exchange, the National Clearing Center (NCC). However, the transfer was not carried out. The Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe, in turn, considered these actions an attempt to circumvent EU sanctions, which is why they are now asking the court to confiscate the funds.

Germany confirms demand for confiscation of assets

In a statement from the German Prosecutor General's Office saidthat the agency filed a petition with the court to confiscate the assets of a “Russian financial institution” worth more than 720 million euros as part of suspicions of alleged violation of the embargo, which is contrary to the Law on Foreign Trade and Payments.

Peter Frank Photo: Heiko Becker/Reuters

“The claim for the seizure of assets worth more than 720 million euros was filed in connection with a violation of the Law on Foreign Economic Activity. On July 7, 2023, the Federal Prosecutor's Office submitted an application to the State Defense Senate of the Supreme Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main to open an independent confiscation procedure,” the statement says.

The statement also states that the Russian financial institution in question was included by the Council of the European Union on June 3, 2022 in “Annex I to the Russia Embargo Regulation.”

“As a result, a ban was introduced on the disposal of all company balances in European financial and credit institutions. Shortly after the listing, unknown officials of the Russian financial institution tried to withdraw more than 720 million euros from their bank account in Frankfurt am Main. The bank did not execute the electronic payment order,” the website reports.

All Russian assets blocked for almost two years are at risk of being confiscated.

The Financial Times, citing a G7 document, writes that Western countries can legalize the confiscation of Russia's frozen sovereign assets by recognizing themselves as victims of the fighting in Ukraine. In addition, European countries will subsequently be able to legally transfer funds to Ukraine in tranches through the World Bank or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The United States made a corresponding proposal.

Related materials:

At the same time, the document states that the US authorities do not publicly support the confiscation of Russian assets, but, in their opinion, such a “countermeasure” should prompt Moscow to “stop its aggression.”

According to international law, states “affected” and “particularly affected” by the Ukrainian conflict will be able to legally seize assets. Ukraine’s allies, who helped the country with financing and arms supplies, can take advantage of this.