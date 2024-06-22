Der Spiegel: AfD wants to found a “Sovereignists” faction in the EP

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party wants to found a “Sovereignists” faction sympathetic to Russia in the European Parliament. Writes about this Der Spiegel with reference to sources and correspondence of one of the AfD employees in the EP.

It follows from it that the party intends to hold a founding meeting of the new faction in one of the parliament premises on June 27. To create it, the AfD will need 23 deputies from seven countries, the party itself holds 15 seats in parliament. It is noted that “Sovereignists” can take the empty place of far-right forces in the EP.

Related materials:

According to the publication, most likely this will not meet resistance from the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and the right-wing faction “Identity and Democracy” of ex-French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, since it will allow them to look more moderate against the background of the “Sovereignists”.

The foundation of the new faction should be the “Sofia Declaration” of the Bulgarian Revival party, signed by many European right-wingers. It can also be joined by SOS Romania, the Spanish Se Acabo La Fiesta, the Greek Niki, the Polish Confederation, the Slovak Republika movement, the Hungarian Mi Hazank and Sarah Knafo from the French Reconquista party.

Previously, the leaders of the European Union did not reach an agreement on the reappointment of Ursula von der Leyen as head of the EC, said the head of the European Council, Charles Michel. At the same time, he claims that the issue of appointing the heads of the European Commission, the European Council and the EU foreign policy service will be resolved by the end of June.

From June 6 to 9, elections to the European Parliament were held, the functions of which include the consideration of legislative initiatives of the European Commission. The Alternative for Germany won 15.6 percent of the vote, the best result in the party’s history.