Opponents of the development of the Nord Stream 2 fuel pipeline stands out as the alleged culprits of the state of affairs with blogger Alexei Navalny. This was acknowledged in an interview with MDR Aktuell by the deputy of the Bundestag from the Left Get together Gregor Gizi.

“It’s potential that the enemy of the fuel pipeline to Germany did it,” Gizi mentioned. In line with him, the perpetrator understood that blaming Russia for what had occurred would negatively have an effect on relations between Moscow and the West.

Gizi additionally added that Germany’s refusal to construct the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is strictly what the US desires to realize.

Earlier, the candidate for the publish of chief of the ruling get together in Germany, Friedrich Merz, proposed boycotting the challenge to construct the fuel pipeline. Such measures, in his opinion, ought to comply with the alleged poisoning of Navalny, which Berlin accuses Moscow of. Czech President Milos Zeman was shocked at such statements and famous that these occasions had nothing in frequent, and Germany had way back agreed with Russia on the development of Nord Stream 2.

In early September, German authorities introduced that Navalny, hospitalized two weeks earlier after an emergency touchdown on a aircraft en path to Moscow from Tomsk, had been poisoned with poison from the Novichok group. Chancellor Angela Merkel demanded that Russia conduct a complete investigation of the incident and warned of the potential of extra sanctions.