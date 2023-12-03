In Ukraine, cats began to be sent to the front to fight mice that were plaguing the military. The newspaper reported this Bild December 3.

“Rodents are becoming a serious problem! They disturb soldiers’ sleep, bite them in their sleeping bags and eat everything in sight <...>,” the publication says.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said that mice are chewing through important communication cables and other equipment vital at the front. Initially, the Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to find money to buy traps for mice and rats, but suddenly another solution to the problem appeared.

Cats began to hunt the annoying rodents. The owners took some of their pets with them to the front. Cats have become a salvation from a huge number of rodents. For example, the cat Syrsky, who came to the front with his owner, became a star on social networks.

The soldiers even awarded one of the cats: the front-line cat Shaibik received a volunteer medal for his help in catching rodents.

“For the help he provided to our brigade and the military,” is written on the order presented to Shaybik.

This is not the first time that the Ukrainian military has found use for animals in a combat zone. Earlier, on November 14, an employee of the special services of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) stated that instructors from NATO and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were training demolition dogs for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, sappers trained dogs in sapper work, including mining and demining. The latter technology, she noted, involved using animals not only as bomb detectors, but also as demolitionists.

In addition, rodents that destroy ammunition and equipment are not the only problem for Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers. In October, it became known that wounded Ukrainian soldiers were diagnosed with infections that were resistant to antibiotic treatment.

