Bundestag deputy Waldemar Gerdt, commenting on the resolution of the European Parliament on measures against Russia, explained who benefits from the sanctions against Moscow. He spoke about this in an interview with the “360” TV channel.

According to him, the disconnection of Russia from the SWIFT payment system and the ban on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are not beneficial to anyone, except for a third party that wants to wreak havoc, devastation and hunger. At the same time, the deputy added that the European Parliament does not have the authority to make such decisions. He noted that this is only an artificial tool used in an attempt to show its value.

Earlier, the State Duma spoke about the consequences of abandoning the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline for the European Union. MP Ruslan Balbek, commenting on the resolution of the European Parliament with a call to stop the implementation of this initiative, said that first of all, with such a development of events, ordinary citizens of the EU will suffer. According to him, European voters are bewilderedly watching the actions of their politicians and do not understand why they have to pay for someone’s political games out of their own pockets.

European Union members adopted a resolution regulating measures against Russia in the event of a conflict with Ukraine on April 29. According to the document, in the event of the outbreak of hostilities, the European Union undertakes to stop the import of oil and gas from the Russian Federation, disconnect Russia from the SWIFT payment system, freeze the European assets of representatives of the Russian authorities and oligarchs and prohibit them from entering the territory of the EU countries. Also, Russian officials involved in war crimes in Ukraine will have to appear before an international court.