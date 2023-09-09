Colonel Richter: Zelenskiy’s complaints about draft dodgers are a warning sign

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s complaints about draft dodgers are a worrying sign. Retired Bundeswehr colonel and military expert Wolfgang Richter spoke about this, the publication writes. Die Welt.

“Yes, of course, this is an alarming signal, but I think the experts have known about this for a long time. This shows that the image of Ukraine united by patriotism is only partly true,” he answered a journalist’s question whether the president’s public complaints about Ukrainians evading mobilization are a signal of distress.

According to Richter, there are “quite a lot of young men who have left Ukraine,” and this number “matters.” The colonel also expressed the opinion that Kyiv’s statements about draft dodgers are intended to some extent to put pressure on the West. However, first of all, this indicates that there are problems with personnel, the expert concluded.

Earlier it was reported that it is not profitable for Poland to give up draft dodgers who left Ukraine, since they have become an important part of the country’s economy. It was emphasized that the Ukrainians who fled from mobilization could provide for themselves and pay taxes; they replaced the Poles who moved to other European countries.

In addition, a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that young people are ready to avoid mobilization by any means, just so as not to go to the front. According to him, he also deserted after seeing what was happening in the war zone.