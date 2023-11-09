German businessman Dotcom: The West is discussing Zelensky’s imminent resignation

The West is discussing the removal of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky from his seat, which will allow negotiations with Moscow to begin. This was stated by the German-Finnish entrepreneur and ex-owner of the largest file hosting service Megaupload, Kim Dotcom, on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

According to him, the conversations at the power table boil down to the fact that both US President Joe Biden and Zelensky are being forced out. “Biden will not run in 2024, and Zelensky will resign within three months,” he said of the behind-the-scenes conversations.

The businessman is confident that the power of the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen will also come to an end. According to the expert, personnel changes create conditions for “serious negotiations” with Russia.

Zelensky previously said that now is not the right time to hold elections. He noted that in wartime one should focus on defense issues. The Ukrainian leader advised organizations and political forces not to waste energy and stop pushing this topic among the people.