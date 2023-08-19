Bundeswehr General Marlow: APU lost a large number of commanders

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) have lost a large number of commanders. General of the Bundeswehr Andreas Marlow spoke about this, the agency reports. Reuters.

“The training of sergeants and officers is what worries Ukrainians the most, because professional soldiers have been fighting in this conflict for a year and a half,” he said.

According to Marlow, the Armed Forces of Ukraine need “fresh cadres of military leaders.”

The meeting of the German general and representatives of the press took place at the Klitz training ground in Germany. In this place, foreign instructors train the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, Bild wrote that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost at least 31 units of Western equipment in the battle for only one settlement.

As the journalists emphasized, the Russian forces are aware that in Ukraine there are difficulties with the replacement and repair of equipment, since this takes from several weeks to months. It is noted that Russian fighters are depleting the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, the question remains whether Ukraine is able to compensate for the growing losses.