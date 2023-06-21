Bild reported that Russia launched a surprise offensive near Kharkov and Lugansk

Russia launched a surprise offensive near Kharkov and Lugansk, about this informs German edition Bild.

The material says that against the backdrop of statements about the ongoing counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Russian military launched an attack in the Luhansk direction.

It is noted that they approached Kupyansk for two kilometers and took control of positions near Kremennaya on the border of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

“To be honest, few people expected this. Because it was believed that the Russians were under pressure in the south, moved their reserves there and did not use them for another offensive, ”explained Bild military observer Julian Repke.

The publication, citing the American analytical center Institute for the Study of War, also speaks of the Russian offensive operation and its success near Kupyansk.

Earlier, the difficulties in the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region were recognized by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar. According to her, the Ukrainian units are fighting fiercely and trying to overcome the minefields.