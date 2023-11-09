General Kuyat: The Russian Armed Forces defeated the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are preparing for an attack on Odessa

The Russian army defeated the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) thanks to defensive tactics. About it told former Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr Harald Kujat in an interview with the Youtbue channel HKCM.

He noted that the goal of the Russian side was not to preserve territories at any cost, but to destroy the enemy. “This is Clausewitz’s basic rule: disarm the enemy – and then everything else will happen almost by itself. This is exactly what the Russian armed forces have achieved,” Kuyat said.