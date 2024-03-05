There is no clear opinion in Germany regarding the need to send the Taurus to Kyiv – a split is observed both in the ruling coalition and in the opposition. The CDU, in particular, believes that Germany should provide Ukraine with weapons that allow it to strike deep into the Russian Federation, and the Alternative for Germany is categorically against such supplies, Izvestia learned.

Disputes surrounding the supply of Taurus to Ukraine seriously flared up in the summer of 2023. But after a conversation between high-ranking Bundeswehr officers discussing the possibility of striking the Crimean Bridge with these missiles was published in the Russian media on March 1, the discussion about the transfer of long-range weapons by Germany resumed with renewed vigor.

Initially, only the SPD's coalition partners, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP), were active supporters of Taurus deliveries. Now a source in the CDU told Izvestia that many in the party are also in favor of transferring the fighting to Russian territory.

“We proceed from the fact that if the Ukrainian Armed Forces (Ukrainian Armed Forces – Ed.) use the Taurus to strike deep into Russian territory, this could destabilize the socio-political situation in the country and weaken the Russian Federation,” the publication’s interlocutor said.

On March 4, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected plans to deliver a Taurus to Kyiv, explaining that Germany would then have to involve its military, and this could be regarded as the country’s direct participation in the conflict. The Alternative for Germany (AfD), the Left party, as well as the new political force Sarah Wagenknecht Union are against sending cruise missiles to Kyiv.

“The majority of Germans do not want Taurus supplies to Ukraine, and besides, it is clear from the recording that the officers who spoke about it say that it will not change anything. So Olaf Scholz has a strong case for all critics. However, Scholz is clearly under pressure from other parties – the FDP and the Greens, as well as probably other countries such as Great Britain and France,” AfD Bundestag member Jan Nolte told Izvestia.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

They drove a split: Germany is divided on the issue of sending Taurus to Kyiv