European Union (EU) cooperation with the United States in the field of energy carries risks, according to an article in a German publication Focus. An analysis by the Investigate Europe research group showed that companies in Europe over the past 10 years have entered into at least 33 contracts for the supply of American LNG, 10 of them in 2022, and this makes it possible to realize the scale of “Europe’s new dependence on the United States.”

“However, dependence on the United States is full of dangers. At least since he was in power in the USA [бывший американский лидер] Donald Trump, the country is considered to be subject to political fluctuations. Its image as a reliable partner of Europe has suffered greatly,” the article, published on January 24, says.

As the magazine notes, the upcoming 2024 presidential election could once again be a test of America’s partnerships with other states. And if Trump returns or another Republican with similar views comes to power, it will be difficult to predict the negative consequences for cooperation between Washington and Brussels, the observer writes.

The article also states that the price of gas in the United States has more than doubled since the beginning of 2022, electricity prices have skyrocketed: the country is experiencing an energy crisis.

“If someday they (the United States. – Ed.) decide to keep most of their gas for themselves, then Europe dependent on them will again face a new version of the old problem,” the German edition emphasizes.

On December 11 last year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed to Europe’s dependence on American LNG. He noted that at present, when Europeans lose billions of dollars every day, this money is earned in the United States.

At the end of November, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said that European countries had lost the Russian Federation as the largest supplier of electricity.

However, in the same month, the International Energy Agency published a report, according to which Europe may face gas shortages by the start of the heating season in 2023-2024.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced on February 24. This decision was made against the backdrop of shelling of the LDNR by the military of Ukraine.

