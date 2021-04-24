There are a number of inconsistencies in the version of the Czech authorities about the involvement of representatives of the Russian special services in organizing the explosions at military depots in Vrbetica in 2014. They were seen by the German edition of World Economy, reports Moskovsky Komsomolets on Saturday, April 24.

Thus, the Czech authorities stated that one of the employees of the Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic was involved in the incident, who continued to work in the country until the expulsion of Russian diplomats. At the same time, the authors of the material indicated that usually Russian diplomats work in one post for three to four years. “If an employee of the Russian Embassy in Prague really participated in such an act of sabotage, then it is unlikely that he is still working in the Czech Republic. The Czech rationale looks unconvincing, ”the article says.

In addition, the publication specified, antipersonnel mines of the Czech army were found in the warehouses, which Prague was supposed to abandon back in 1997 after joining the Ottawa Agreement on antipersonnel mines. It is assumed that this ammunition was stored in warehouses for over 20 years. “But, most likely, they were much older, possibly even during the Cold War, that is, at least [старше] 30 years ”, – the article says.

At the same time, it is known that explosives stored for decades have a tendency to spontaneously decompose and thus explode, especially if they are not stored correctly, the authors of the article stated. According to them, the OSCE specialists came to similar conclusions. Thus, there is a possibility that the mines exploded themselves, the publication concluded.

On April 18, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy persona non grata. These measures were taken in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the republic a day earlier. Prague believed that they were working undercover for the Russian special services, which, in turn, were allegedly linked to the Vrbetica bombings. Prague also put on the wanted list of Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. Representatives of the Czech special services believe that they were at the site of the explosion in Vrbetica in 2014.

Explosions at the ammunition depot took place on October 16 and December 3, 2014. As a result of the accidents, two people died. The reasons for the incidents have not been established.