NDR: German intelligence service secretly wiretapped Lukashenka and Prigozhin’s talks on June 24

The German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) secretly wiretapped the conversations between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Wagner PMC head Yevgeny Prigozhin during the recent uprising. About it informs German broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR).

As the hosts pointed out on the air, according to an investigative journalism conducted by the NDR, “The BND must have been better informed about the coup attempt in Russia than was previously known.”

It is noted that German foreign intelligence “followed the negotiations between the head of Wagner Prigozhin and Lukashenka” and directly received information about the mediating role of the Belarusian leader in the negotiations.

Prigozhin began the rebellion on the evening of June 23. He explained this by a conflict with the RF Ministry of Defense and problems at the front. Armed people under his leadership headed towards Moscow. The uprising lasted about a day, and on the evening of June 24, after negotiations with Lukashenka, the head of the Wagner PMC gave the order to deploy the columns to depart for permanent accommodation points.