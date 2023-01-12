The implementation of the goal set by Berlin to increase the number of military personnel in the Bundeswehr by 2025 to 203 thousand people has come into question. It has been adjusted downwards, writes on Wednesday, January 11, the edition Wirtschaftskurier.

“Our strategic goal now is to bring the number of soldiers to about 203,000 by 2031,” the press secretary of the German Defense Ministry said in the material.

According to available information, the size of the German army is gradually decreasing. In the late 1980s, there were about half a million soldiers in the Bundeswehr. Since 2011, universal conscription has been abolished in Germany. Now the number of the army in the country is 183 thousand people.

Despite the fact that the Bundeswehr itself, in connection with the situation in Ukraine, wants to “react quickly and flexibly to changes in the security policy environment,” after the start of a special military operation, the number of people refusing to serve in the army in Germany increased fivefold.

Earlier, on December 27, ex-deputy of the Bundestag Waldemar Gerdt told Izvestiya that at the moment the German army is in the most deplorable state of its existence since World War II and Germany would have had enough ammunition in a defensive war for 82 hours.