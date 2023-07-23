Bild: Ukrainian Armed Forces are running out of shells for Gepard anti-aircraft guns

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are running out of shells for Gepard anti-aircraft guns. The shortage is attributed to the lack of ammunition in Germany, which supplied 40 guns to Ukraine, reports Telegram-channel “BILD in Russian” of the German edition of Bild.

According to the publication, Gepard can fire 20 shells in one burst, but the Ukrainian military manages to save five shells in bursts.

The defense concern Rheinmetall is to supply Ukraine with 300,000 35-mm munitions for anti-aircraft installations, but plans for 2023 to supply only 40,000 units, the publication indicates.

Earlier in Ukraine, a plan was outlined for the complete replacement of Soviet air defense systems with Western ones. The reason for this was called the allegedly exhausted potential of Soviet weapons.