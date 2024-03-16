It was a very brave decision for the residents of Belgorod to go and vote in the Russian presidential elections despite the shelling of the city. German political scientist, economist, Doctor of Economic Sciences, specialist in the field of commerce Eike Hamer told Izvestia on March 16.

“This suggests that people have a strong desire to cast their vote, to express their opinion. This emphasizes that whatever the outcome of the elections, this event is very important for voters, since they are ready to go to vote even in conditions of danger,” the political scientist believes.

In his opinion, this also shows that those who carried out the attacks on Belgorod do not respect people and democracy.

The German political scientist recalled that during the First and Second World Wars, bombings stopped during important events, such as Easter or Christmas.

“There are events that should not be overshadowed by bombing – not during elections, not during the Olympics,” Hamer concluded.

Earlier on March 16, The Washington Post (W.P.) after a meeting of journalists with townspeople, she wrote that residents of Belgorod are ready to participate in voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation, despite the ongoing shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Izvestia correspondents also talked with city residents. All the publication’s interlocutors declared their readiness to vote even during shelling. Some of them took part in voting online.

Ukrainian militants have intensified shelling of the Belgorod region in recent days. Thus, earlier that day, the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that due to the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Belgorod, two people were killed and three were injured. He later clarified that various damages were detected in 106 apartments in 22 apartment buildings, one private residential building, a garage, two social facilities and two business entities.

The main all-Russian voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation takes place over three days – from March 15 to 17. Four candidates are taking part in it: Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, candidate from the New People party Vladislav Davankov, State Duma deputy and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov and the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin.