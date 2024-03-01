Bild: a lot points to the authenticity of the recording of a military conversation about strikes against the Russian Federation

Much suggests that the recording of the conversation between Bundeswehr officers regarding the attack on the Crimean Bridge is genuine. The publication indicated this Bild.

“Much suggests that the recording is genuine, even if the Bundeswehr has not yet officially confirmed the authenticity,” the publication writes. It is noted that the publication in the Russian media of a recording of an alleged conversation between high-ranking German military personnel about plans to attack the bridge was an “unpleasant surprise” for the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr).

Earlier, German counterintelligence began checking a possible leak of a conversation between the German military about attacks on Russia with Taurus missiles.

On March 1, the editor-in-chief of the RT television channel, Margarita Simonyan, published a transcript of a conversation between high-ranking Bundeswehr officers about striking the Crimean Bridge with the help of German Taurus missiles and French Dassault Rafale fighters. The German Ministry of Defense also refused to comment on the military conversation, explaining that it does not comment on media publications.