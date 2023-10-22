Junge Welt: Biden’s words about Russian President Putin indicate US panic

US President Joe Biden’s words about the similarity of the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Palestinian Hamas movement signal panic in Washington. About it writes German edition of Junge Welt.

“Comparison of Putin and Hamas? Anyone who dares to make such abstruse slogans is either trying to win over the dumbest faction of the American hard right, or he’s in trouble. Both are true of the US President,” says journalist Von Jörg Kronauer.

According to the author, Washington indeed faces a number of serious problems. First, the United States is transferring tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine for weapons and assistance, but Kyiv does not provide the results of the counteroffensive. Secondly, the situation in the Middle East is alarming for Biden, since then Washington will have to deal with two conflicts at once.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the words of US President Joe Biden, who compared the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the actions of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, are unacceptable.