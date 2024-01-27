Businessman Dotcom: Biden doesn't want Russia to win before US elections

Calls from a number of Western countries to prepare for war with Russia are aimed at avoiding Ukraine’s defeat in the conflict ahead of the US presidential elections. This opinion expressed German-Finnish entrepreneur Kim Dotcom on the social network X.

“This is an attempt [главы США] Joe Biden to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not win the conflict before the US elections,” he believes. According to him, Western leaders understand that Russian troops will soon launch an offensive, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are in a difficult situation.