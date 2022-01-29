A possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine may complicate the supply of energy resources to Germany, it is difficult to find a replacement for Russian gas. This was announced on Saturday, January 29, by the head of the German Industrial Union, Siegfried Ruswurm.

“Germany needs a reliable energy supply. It does not depend on just one individual pipeline, including Nord Stream 2,” Rusvurm said.

In addition, he warned about the consequences of a possible escalation of the situation around Ukraine.

“The consequences of an aggravation of the conflict would be grim for everyone. So it is right to speak to each other through all appropriate channels to prevent escalation, ”the publication leads WAZ Ruswurm’s words.

According to him, Germany covers its gas needs by more than 50% through supplies from Russia.

“It will definitely not be easy in the short term to completely or to a large extent replenish this share,” the head of the union concluded.

On January 27, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that SP-2 would be stopped if Russia made attempts to attack Ukraine. The diplomat noted that Washington and its allies are of the same opinion in an effort to give a “quick and tough” response to Moscow in the event of an escalation of tension around Ukraine.

Also that day, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock said that Berlin was ready to include SP-2 in the list of sanctions against Russia in the event of its invasion of Ukraine.

Commenting on this decision, Petr Bystron, a member of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee from the Alternative for Germany, said that the German government is playing the role of a US deputy and jeopardizing the country’s energy supply.

In recent weeks, articles in the Western media have repeatedly appeared about the alleged possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Against this background, American lawmakers are calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected reports of an alleged possible invasion of Ukraine.

The construction of SP-2 was completed on September 10, 2021. It was built from the Russian Federation to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea for the purpose of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic States, Poland, the United States and Ukraine are opposed.

In November, the German regulator suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of NSP-2. On January 26, 2022, it became known that Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of Nord Stream 2, registered a subsidiary in Germany for the German section of the Gas for Europe GMBH gas pipeline.