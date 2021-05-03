The German police dismantled one of the largest virtual platforms for child pornography in the world, with more than 400,000 users. Three people related to the web have been arrested in Germany and one in Paraguay, as reported by the German prosecutor on Monday, May 3.

Known as “Boystown,” the website shut down by the German police was one of the largest platforms for child pornography globally.

Police arrested three main suspects, accused of operating and maintaining the rig, after searching seven properties in Germany in mid-April.

Kinderpornografische Darknet-Plattform „BOYSTOWN" abgeschaltet! Mindestens seit Juni 2019 existierte die kinderpornografische Plattform, zuletzt zählte sie more als 400,000 Mitglieder.



The suspects are a 40-year-old man living in Paderborn (western Germany), a 49-year-old man from the Munich area and a 58-year-old man from northern Germany, who has lived in Paraguay for several years, according to police sources.

A fourth man, 64, originally from Hamburg, has also been arrested on suspicion of registering as a member of the platform in July 2019 and posting more than 3,500 contributions to the site, making him one of the most active users.

The three detainees in Germany have been in pre-trial detention since mid-April. While the Germanic authorities have requested an extradition order for the suspect who is in Paraguay.

Mas than 400,000 users

“Among the images and video recordings that were shared, there were files that showed the most serious sexual abuse of very young children,” the prosecution said.

The website had more than 400,000 users and was used to exchange content: photos and videos of a sexual nature with minors, most of them men, from all over the world.

In addition to the forum, the platform had two channels in several languages ​​to facilitate communication between its members.

The page, already closed, existed at least since June 2019 and was only accessible through the so-called Darknet, a dark network, according to German authorities.

The arrests are the result of months of work by a German police unit, which investigated the platform, its administrators and users for months, in cooperation with Europol and the police authorities of the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, the United States and Canada. according to the statement.

