Scholz said that Germany will not return to the use of nuclear energy

Germany will rely on renewable energy sources and is not going to use nuclear energy. Germany’s unwillingness to return to nuclear energy was stated by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview for a radio station. Deutschlandfunk.

“The topic of nuclear energy is closed. It is no longer used in Germany,” Scholz stressed. According to the chancellor, it takes 15 years to build new nuclear power plants, and one such plant costs from 15 to 20 billion dollars.

Scholz added that the German government is going to expand the use of renewable energy sources, in particular, sunlight, water and wind.

Earlier it was reported that the German authorities will permanently close the last three nuclear power plants (NPPs) in the country. The Isar-2, Neckarwestheim-2 and Emsland nuclear power plants were shut down on 15 April. However, most Germans opposed this measure.