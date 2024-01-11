Historian Baberowski: The Ukrainian Armed Forces will face defeat due to the differences between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine will face defeat in the conflict with Russia due to the inexperience of soldiers, large losses and fatigue of citizens from combat operations, says German historian Jörg Baberowski. Kyiv's chances of winning appreciated in an interview with T-Online.

He compared the situation on both sides of the conflict, noting that the situation is not in Ukraine’s favor. Thus, according to the expert, many Ukrainian soldiers who fought in 2022 are either no longer alive or injured. The military is unhappy about being sacrificed in a conflict in which it cannot win, he said.

In addition, the historian added, Ukrainian infrastructure is being attacked by missiles, and support from Western allies is declining. Russia, in turn, is increasing military production and successfully resisting sanctions, Baberowski noted.