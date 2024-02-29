Bild: Russia's attack on NATO could consist of four phases

The German magazine Bild published a theoretical scenario for a Russian attack on NATO. The publication indicated that it was based on “a government document presented to parliament.”

Based on the scenario, the attack may consist of four phases. The first phase consists of a massive disinformation campaign in the media and social networks to split Western society. Cyber ​​attacks on critical infrastructure facilities are also possible.

During the second phase, Moscow will begin military maneuvers along NATO borders while increasing espionage and cyberattacks. The first satellites in space may be disabled and German chemical plants and nuclear power plants may be attacked.

Related materials:

The third phase will involve a direct invasion by Russian troops. The fourth phase is in battles on land, in water, in the air and in outer space. It is possible that Moscow will use biological, chemical and nuclear weapons, and use electromagnetic pulses to burn all electronic devices.

Germany published its second war plan since the beginning of the year

In January, Bild, citing an allegedly secret Bundeswehr document, reported that Germany was developing a plan for a war between NATO and Russia, which, according to the scenario of the German Ministry of Defense, could begin in the summer of 2025. The author of the material calls the Suwalki corridor between Belarus and the Kaliningrad region the most likely location of the collision.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

According to a document from the German Ministry of Defense, on Day X, the NATO commander-in-chief will give the order to transfer 300 thousand troops to the eastern flank. Among them will also be 30 thousand Bundeswehr soldiers. According to Bild, the escalation could begin in February 2024 with the start of Russia’s active offensive against the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). Moreover, by June the situation would have ended with the retreat of the Ukrainian army.

See also Argentina against impunity for femicides Related materials:

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen admitted that a military conflict between NATO and Russia could begin in the next three to five years, since the Kremlin “has the desire to do so.” According to the military leader, Denmark is unlikely to come under direct attack, but could face the threat of hybrid attacks from Russia.

In January, former US Army commander Ben Hodges and a number of military experts said that Russia has a scenario for an attack on NATO. According to them, the Russian fleet will try to take control of the Arctic and, with the help of missiles, the North Atlantic.

Russia disowned plans to attack NATO

Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, called fears about Moscow's alleged impending aggression against European countries ridiculous.

And you, for an hour, have not forgotten that it was the European states in different eras (…) that attacked the Russian state, with enviable tenacity trying to conquer it, and invariably suffered defeat See also Populists, governists and pathists: the electoral challenge is heated Vasily NebenzyaPermanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, assessed Russia’s plans voiced in the West as “last year’s powerful horoscope for Pisces in Cancer.”

Photo: Jana Rodenbusch / Reuters

Earlier, French historian Emmanuel Todd indicated that Russia does not plan to attack Western countries. Todd ruled out a Russian attack on NATO and stressed that Moscow never intended to carry out such actions. “Russian military doctrine is purely defensive in nature,” he emphasized.