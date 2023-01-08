Frankfurter Rundschau: Zircon hypersonic missiles are a real nightmare for the West

Zircon hypersonic anti-ship cruise missiles are a real nightmare for foreign military strategists. About Russian weapons that inspire fear in the West in the material for the Frankfurter Rundschau writes German analyst Jan-Frederick Wendt.

“Unlike other missile systems, projectiles [“Циркона”] can be controlled even after they have been released and have reached the speed of sound, a multiple of 1235 kilometers per hour. This combination of controllability and speed makes them practically invulnerable to anti-aircraft systems, ”he explained and noted that Russian hypersonic missiles belong to a new class of weapons systems.

The article says that experts in Germany fear a new arms race, as China and the United States are also developing such systems.

Earlier on January 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Zircon hypersonic missile system is capable of reliably protecting the country’s security. According to him, these missile systems have no analogues in any country in the world. The head of state promised that Zircon would help ensure the national interests of our country.