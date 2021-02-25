In Germany, they called Kiev’s huge mistake because of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. German political scientist Alexander Rahr told about this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”, reports RIA News…

According to him, the European Union (EU) is now attracting Ukraine to its energy space. At the same time, US President Joe Biden intends to come to an agreement with European countries and stop directly interfering with Europe’s energy security. However, Kiev is now trying to do just that. So, according to the expert, the Ukrainian authorities in alliance with Poland are trying to provoke any scandals or conflicts in order to stop the implementation of the project. Rahr noted that this policy is very short-sighted, and Kiev should be ashamed of it.

The specialist said that the EU, on the contrary, is counting on Ukraine as an intermediary for the transit of Russian gas to European countries. He stressed that the European Union is in favor of establishing a constructive dialogue with Moscow by the Ukrainian authorities.

Earlier, Poland and Ukraine turned to Biden with a request to “put an end” to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The foreign ministers of the two countries, Zbigniew Rau and Dmitry Kuleba, said that Moscow is using “one of the most powerful weapons – the dependence of its neighbors on energy supplies.” They pointed out that Russia “is dangerously close to completion of construction” as it was “allowed to go too far” in this despite warnings from Warsaw and Kiev.

Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Currently, the facility is 95 percent complete, the cost of its construction is estimated at $ 11 billion.

The pipeline was supposed to be commissioned at the end of 2019, but the completion of construction had to be postponed due to US sanctions. Construction of the facility is being obstructed in Washington as American liquefied natural gas (LNG) competes with Russian pipeline fuel for the European market. Russia, meanwhile, promises to complete the construction of the facility. Gazprom does not give exact dates, because they depend on many factors, including weather.