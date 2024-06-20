MP Beck: Germany could lose up to 1.5% of GDP growth from sanctions against Russia

Member of the European Parliament from Germany Gunnar Beck said that the country’s economy faced negative consequences from the sanctions imposed against Russia. This is what he’s talking about spoke out in a conversation with Izvestia.

Beck assessed the damage to the German economy from anti-Russian sanctions and emphasized that it is difficult for him to give a number, since he did not do the calculations. However, the European Union suffered “quite significant losses” from restrictions against Russia.

“I think Germany could lose between 1 and 1.5 percent of annual GDP growth, which is a significant amount over several years. It could be more than 1.5 percent. And the same applies to a number of other European countries, including the states of Eastern Europe,” he noted.

The agreement by the permanent representatives of the EU countries on the 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions was reported on June 20. At the same time, the Belgian presidency did not disclose any details of new restrictions regarding Russia.