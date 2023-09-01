Ex-head of NATO committee Kuyat: F-16 fighters will not turn the tide for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The former chairman of the NATO military committee, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr Harald Kujat, commented on Ukraine’s ability to change the situation in the conflict with Russia through the supply of F-16 fighters. His words lead RIA News.

Kouyat assessed the chances of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to turn the tide with the F-16 and suggested that this would not happen.