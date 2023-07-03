Kyiv did not live up to the expectations of Western countries, having lost the armored vehicles delivered to it in a month. This was reported on July 2 by a newspaper columnist Berliner Zeitung Franz Becky.

According to the journalist, the West supplied military vehicles to Kyiv in the hope that the troops would achieve success with the help of these tanks and armored personnel carriers. However, as Becky noted, a month after the start of Kyiv’s counteroffensive, the countries were disappointed.

The observer pointed out that Germany’s support for Ukraine “cost lives and money.” He clarified that by 2023 Berlin had allocated a significant amount of about €5.5 billion for military assistance to Kyiv, while in 2022 the support amounted to €2 billion, writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

The head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, said on June 30 that the European Union (EU) has supplied Kiev with more than 220 thousand pieces of ammunition and more than 2 thousand missiles since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine. She clarified that the alliance is now on track to deliver the expected million shells over the next 12 months.

In addition, then she added that in order to further support Kyiv, the EU countries should increase their contributions.

Earlier, on June 29, the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine announced that international partners had allocated €170 billion in assistance to the country. Financial support from the United States amounted to €71 billion, the EU allocated €62 billion. Other countries and organizations provided €36 billion .

Prior to that, on June 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the destruction of Western equipment by Russian forces, indicated that the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation destroyed 25-30% of military equipment. According to the head of state, Leopard tanks, like Bradley vehicles, burn beautifully.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.