Germany cannot be “in the forefront” in the supply of F-16 fighters to Ukraine, because it does not have them. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, whose words are quoted by the magazine Der Spiegel on Sunday, June 25th.

“We are not in the forefront here. <...> We are not in the “coalition” because we do not have F-16 fighters,” Pistorius said on the sidelines of the SPD party conference held in Lower Saxony.

Pistorius added that the Bundeswehr uses Eurofighter and Tornado aircraft, which Ukraine does not request. He also noted that the support of the “coalition” requires the investment of large resources and cannot be provided quickly. “Gazeta.Ru”.

On June 23, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia had expressed strong protest to Western countries over plans to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Kiev, which could carry nuclear projectiles.

The day before, Paul Craig Roberts, a former White House official during the Ronald Reagan administration, noted that the US decision to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets is bringing the world closer to nuclear war. He noted that the policy of the United States could lead the planet to a global catastrophe.

In May, White House National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan said that Washington and its allies would decide in the coming months which countries would send F-16 fighter jets to Kiev, and how many. In the same month, Belgium confirmed its readiness to train Ukrainians to pilot the F-16.

Later, on June 16, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Denmark and the Netherlands would begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly fighter jets in the summer. On the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow, within the framework of the “nuclear five”, announced to Washington about a demarche in connection with plans to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.