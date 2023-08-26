German MP Kotre said that the West has lost its integration power

The attractiveness of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) demonstrates that the West has lost its integration strength, said Bundestag member Steffen Cotre. Writes about it TASS.

According to him, the world has entered the phase of development of a multipolar world order. “Under the leadership of the United States, the West too often sought its own benefit or sought to patronize other states,” the politician said.

He noted that under the guise of so-called Western values, Washington often pursued its own interests. The MP stressed that developing countries no longer want to put up with this. “In any case, the world has entered the phase of development of a multipolar world order,” Cotre said.

On August 24, the leaders of the BRICS countries agreed to accept Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia into the association.