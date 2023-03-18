German MP Merz says Chancellor Scholz is losing touch with reality

The leader of the German opposition party Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is losing touch with reality. His words are transmitted by the portal T-online.

“Mr. Chancellor, you are losing touch with reality in our country,” the deputy said in response to Scholz’s speech in the Bundestag. In addition, in his opinion, the German government is disoriented and unable to act, and the chancellor’s perception of the situation in Germany is “alarmingly” at odds with reality.