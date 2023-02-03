The head of the Federal Network Agency Müller: the Germans have saved too little gas

In the last week of January, the Germans saved too little gas, declared head of the German Federal Network Agency Klaus Müller on Twitter.

Muller said gas consumption in the third and fourth weeks of January was down 9 percent compared to the average demand from 2018 to 2021. The target is a 20% reduction. The official reminds of insufficient savings for the second time since January 26, notes Bloomberg.

The decrease in consumption by 9 percent lags significantly behind the figures for the second half of December and the first half of January, when demand was reduced by 23.8-38.1 percent.

According to the regulator, German gas storage facilities are now 78 percent full, nearly double the target level set by the German government. Conservation of gas reserves and further savings will help the country in the winter period of 2023-2024, Muller said.

Industrial consumers played a key role in lowering gas demand, writes Bloomberg, while household demand fluctuated depending on weather conditions. But amid falling gas prices, savings on the part of enterprises began to decline, signaling their desire to increase production.

Earlier, Germany announced that it would be possible to completely replace Russian gas by 2026. For this, the necessary capacities for receiving liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be created.