The situation around Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) caused a conflict between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops Valery Zaluzhny. On Sunday, March 5, the German newspaper reported Bild.

It is noted that the disagreements between Zelensky and Zaluzhny began because of their extremely different visions of how to act in Artemovsk.

“Bild learned from several sources in the political leadership of Kyiv that Zaluzhny a few weeks ago, for tactical reasons, recommended that a retreat from Artemovsk be considered,” the publication emphasized.

One of Bild’s interlocutors said that most Ukrainian militants in Artemovsk do not understand why the city is still being held. They also wonder why they are ordered to dig in when the enemy surrounds the city.

“If we are completely surrounded here, it will be a disaster,” a Ukrainian militant told the publication.

Earlier that day, columnists for The New York Times wrote that the Kyiv authorities had begun preparing Ukrainians for the surrender of Artemivsk. The interlocutors of the publication, in turn, pointed to the city being cut off from vital supply routes, as well as to the gradual encirclement of Artemovsk by Russian forces.

On March 4, Ukrainian military analyst Petr Chernik acknowledged that the Ukrainian military would soon leave Artemivsk.

The day before, the commander of the Ukrainian troops with the call sign Madyar said that the unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received an order from the command to immediately leave Artemivsk. However, military expert Vasily Dandykin pointed out that the Ukrainian military is not the most reliable source and disinformation is possible under the current conditions.

On March 1, the Daily Express newspaper wrote that Volodymyr Zelensky feared the fall of Artyomovsk. The tabloid publication claims that the Ukrainian leader acknowledged the difficulty of holding the city.

Prior to that, on February 19, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) would not fight for Artemivsk until the last militant. In his opinion, this is not a very big city.

On February 14, Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to the ex-president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, expressed the opinion that the loss of Artemivsk by Kiev would lead to a wave of popular discontent in Ukraine, which, in turn, could threaten Zelensky with overthrow. According to him, in this case, an unenviable fate awaits him, together with the head of the office, Andrei Yermak, and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

