Spiegel: there is a shortage of medicines and antipyretics for children in Germany

Heinz Hilgers, president of the German Association for the Protection of Children, said that there is a shortage of medicines and antipyretic drugs for children in the country. His words transmits Spiegel magazine.

“Now there are not enough medicines and antipyretics for children. Children have been hit the hardest by the austerity of the healthcare system,” Hilgers said. He urged the German government to take immediate action to eliminate the deficit, and to do everything possible to ensure that such situations do not occur again.

Hilgers also noted that there is a shortage of adult antibiotics and cancer drugs in the country. He called the wrong ideology, in which the market controls everything, even when it comes to children’s health. In addition, Hilgers stated the need to increase the capacity of children’s hospitals. It is specified that German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has already announced plans to introduce a bill next week aimed at eliminating the shortage of medicines, the publication notes.

Earlier it was reported about the lack of antibiotics in the UK due to increased cases of infection with streptococcal infection. Three drugs were in short supply, including an antibiotic from the penicillin group.