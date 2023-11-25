Bavarian Prime Minister Söder: Germany is in a serious state crisis

Germany is currently in a “severe state crisis” amid budget problems. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Bavaria, Chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Markus Söder, reports TASS.

He noted that the ruling coalition does not have a “plan and head” to solve the country’s difficulties. “This government has outlived its usefulness,” said Soeder. In his opinion, the place of the Cabinet is in the opposition.

As the agency clarifies, earlier the German Ministry of Finance decided to freeze almost all allocations from the current year’s budget in connection with the decision of the country’s Federal Constitutional Court, which declared unlawful the government’s decision to redistribute tens of billions of euros from one fund to another in 2021.

Earlier, analysts from the public opinion research institute Forsa found that about 70 percent of Germans believe that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not coping with the crisis in the country.