German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and representatives of other European countries should have urged Washington to take into account the interests of Moscow before the start of a special military operation (SVO) of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. This was stated by the former Minister of Finance, former chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany Oscar Lafontaine in an interview Westenpublished November 29th.

According to him, there were still opportunities for negotiations before the start of the conflict, but Washington sharply rejected Moscow’s demand not to place US military installations on the border with Russia.

“Here you need to ask the Federal Chancellor a question. Not only to him, but also to the President of France [Эммануэлю Макрону] and leaders of other European countries. They should have urged the Americans to consider Russia’s security interests. Because without Russia there can be no peace in Europe,” La Fontaine said.

He noted that today many Western politicians consider this a mistake. He also stressed that it is unacceptable to place missiles on the border of a nuclear power.

“In this case, these are US missiles with a flight time of several minutes,” the politician said.

On November 28, Lafontaine said that the United States began actively fueling the conflict in Ukraine after the 2014 coup d’état. He also noted that Washington was able to achieve a deterioration in relations between the European Union and Russia, as well as eliminate the geopolitical enemy in the person of Germany. According to La Fontaine, this is how the US got the opportunity to determine the policy of the EU countries.

On November 20, American political scientist John Mearsheimer blamed Washington for the conflict in Ukraine, explaining that Russia was being cornered by NATO expansion.

At the same time, a day earlier, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that NATO was not looking for a conflict with Russia, but would continue to help Ukraine. He also noted that the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine will be one of the determining factors in the field of security in the world in the 21st century.

In October, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that NATO, while continuing to supply weapons to Ukraine, was approaching a clash with Russia.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. Its beginning was announced on February 24 in connection with the aggravation of the situation due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.