The index of economic expectations in Germany fell from 28.1 points in February to 13 points in March, according to a survey released by the German institute ZEW this Tuesday (21). The result was below the forecast of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, who expected the indicator to drop to 17.8 points this month. The current conditions index measured by the ZEW also retreated in the same period, from -45.1 points to -46.5 points. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

