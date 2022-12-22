In his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Hussein Khadr, deputy head of the Federal Secretariat for Immigration and Diversity in the Socialist Party in Germany, revealed a package of measures that the government intends to approve next year, that would block the activity of religious extremism groups as well as the far right, in light of Increased warnings from the security and intelligence services.

How inflated “Brotherhood”?

Khader explains the reasons that led to the growth of the activity of the “Brotherhood” and other extremist groups within German society in the recent period, until the security services sounded the alarm bell forcefully, including:

• These groups took advantage of the conditions of social isolation during the “Corona” pandemic in 2020 to infiltrate society in an unprecedented way, by developing their mechanisms to recruit followers.

• Recruitment activities targeted young people in particular, especially those who have lost their ability to practice daily activities due to the repercussions of the pandemic, and have become easy prey at the hands of these organizations.

• Extremist groups, whether the “Brotherhood” or the “extreme right”, relied on the Internet because of its easy access to all, and the possibility of hiding away from security surveillance.

confrontation plan

When talking about the means of confrontation that the German government intends to implement in the coming period to counter the growing activity of extremist groups, Khadr says that they can be summarized as follows:

• Enhancing the mechanisms of security dealing with the modern tools that these groups infiltrate.

• Implementation of security campaigns targeting religious extremism groups and the extreme right, in order to preemptively deter their activities.

• Strengthening the arsenal of laws and legislation in the country; So that the confrontation with these organizations becomes more direct, even if these organizations practice devious methods of concealment, and their members deny their links to terrorism, as is the case with the branches of the Brotherhood.

• It is expected that the year 2023 will witness a more decisive confrontation with these organizations, amid growing warnings of the danger of their spread, and the need to confront them on the security and ideological fronts.

• It will require programs to rehabilitate the youth who fell under the influence of these organizations, even after their elimination.

An unprecedented move

A few days ago, the European Terrorism Index report monitored major changes in the German government’s policies towards extremist Islamic religious currents, including:

• The government has begun to move towards legislation, particularly seeking to restrict the sources of funding for extremist groups.

• The security services launched campaigns and raids against mosques, organizations and centers affiliated with extremist currents.

This comes in parallel with another unprecedented move in Austria, which experts in terrorism affairs expected, in a previous interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that its government would approve new measures to besiege funding and intellectual confrontation, described as the most decisive in the European Union countries. In the eye of the storm.

A report issued by the government-affiliated Documentation Center for Political Islam states that it has monitored, in recent months, extremist activities of associations affiliated with the organization, including the “Islamic Society” in Austria, and that it is seeking to form a parallel society.

A few days ago, the second conference on combating terrorism and extremism was held in Vienna, with a large international presence, including political representatives from European countries and experts in combating terrorism. I recommended uniting European efforts in confronting extremism.